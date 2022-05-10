By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda’s new COVID-19 cases have remained low over the past 5 weeks with a weekly average of 53, 66, 18, 15 and 34 respectively.

This is according to the Bi-weekly covid case projections by the National Planning Authority.

In a statement issued this morning, the authority’s Executive Director Dr. Joseph Muvawala says a daily average of 5 cases was recorded for the week ending May 7th.

He says the cases are expected to remain low with a likelihood of a slight increase over the next two weeks with the model projecting a weekly total of 79 cases and a daily average of 11 for the week ending May 14th.

A weekly total of 118 with a daily average of 17 new cases is projected for the week ending 21 st May, while no COVID-19 related deaths were recorded over the past week.

On the African continent, cases are mostly declining except in the northern and southern parts. South Africa, Burundi, Tunisia and Zambia recorded the highest weekly increase in cases (44,777, 738, 519 and 505 respectively).

The highest number of COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in South Africa, Egypt and Tunisia (153, 28 and 16 respectively).