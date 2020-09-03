By Benjamin Jumbe

UPDF chief political commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko has commended President Museveni for working tirelessly towards professionalising the army. Masiko was presiding over the handover of the office of the UPDF’s deputy chief political commissar from Col Ba-hoku Barigye to Col Nelson Aheebwa at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters in Mbuya

He reminded the soldiers that the army’s strength is directly hinged on its strategic relationship with the people, based on a pro-people ideology, which he said, should be sustained for peace, stability and economic prosperity of the country.

The CPC urged both the outgoing and incoming officers to uphold the idea of harnessing synergies to consolidate achievements of the commissariat. Col Ba-hoku will now move to his new deployment as the defence attaché’ to Cuba.