By Benson Tumusiime

Shocking details about the killing of a nine-year-old boy whose body was recovered from a septic tank at a residence in Wamala Zone, Nabweru Sub-county, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District have emerged.

Imran Bukenya went missing on July 9 and his body was found on August 4.

Sources close to the investigation told Monitor that the owner of the house, who is the prime suspect in the murder, knew about the body in his septic tank.