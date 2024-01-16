The Parliamentary Appointments Committee chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has today vetted the new Electoral Commission seven-member team as appointed by President Museveni recently.

The Committee vetted, Justice Simon Byamukama as the Chairperson, Hajjati Aisha Lubega as Deputy Chairperson, and other commissioners including; James Emorut, Stephen Tashobya, Anthony Okello, Simba Ssali, and Caroline Bainamaryo.

KFM understands that Kasule Ssebunya and Pamela Okudi who appeared on the earlier list of nominated EC commissioners were replaced by Caroline Bainamaryo and James Emorut.

“The Speaker shall communicate to the President the decision of the Appointments Committee in accordance with Rule 171 of the Parliament Rules of Procedure,” A statement published on Parliament of Uganda’s X handle reads in part.

Butambala district woman MP, Ms Aisha Kabanda, one of the Committee members confirmed the development.

“Our committee has interfaced with seven nominees from the president whether they have gone through successfully or not, that’s not within my mandate… it’s the Speaker to declare that by writing that to the appointing authority,” Ms Kabanda said on Tuesday.

“But I would like to say that it is regrettable that we are working in systems that we oppose. We think a lot of things have to change on these appointments,” she added.