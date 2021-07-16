By Ritah Kemigisa

The newly appointed Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi has pledged to prioritize ensuring proper accountability of all public funds.

Ggoobi who has thanked the President for appointing him to this noble office says he believes in economics that works and hates accountability without results.

According to Ggoobi, it is possible for Uganda to transform into a middle-income country if things are done right.

He however says the challenge has been with the deployment of resources and execution of projects.

Ggoobi warns as he assumes office that no accounting officer will bypass the auditing level.