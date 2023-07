The Parliament’s appointments committee chaired by Speaker Anita Among will today vet the newly appointed 11 judges.

They include Flavia Nabakooza, Jameson Karemani who has been the Judiciary spokesperson, Christine Akello, Amos Kwizera, Samuel Lwokya, and David Makumbi.

The vetting is expected to commence at 10 am in a closed session.

The same appointments committee also is expected to vet the new Financial Intelligence Authority Executive Director, Mr. Samuel Wandera Were.