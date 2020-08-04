Kampala City Division Mayors have asked the new executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka to be a unifying factor for the technical and political wings if she is to successfully serve the city dwellers.

Kisaka replaced Eng. Andrew Kitaka who has been in acting capacity since Jennifer Musisi Ssemakula resigned in December 2018.

Nakawa Division Mayor Ronald Balimwezo tells KFM that over the years the people of Kampala have not received quality service due to the endless wrangling between the two wings which are crucial for the development of the city.

Meanwhile Balimwezo asks Kisaka to address the poor state of major roads which has slowed down business in the city centre, noting that Kampala has the poorest road infrastructure in the world yet the capital contributes 70% to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).