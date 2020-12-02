By Tonny Abet

Face Technologies, the company mandated to issue driving permits, closed their offices on Monday after their contract expired.

However, the Ministry of Works and Transport said it has decided to extend the company’s contract to ensure people get services as government prepares the new company, Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC), to take over.

The ministry has been facing allegations of corruption on how USPC was selected.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Ms Susan Kataike, the spokesperson of the ministry, said they have agreed that the services will resume on Thursday.

“We are in a transition period with Face Technologies. Their contract expired, but they are still around for three more months. The contract was a build, operate and transfer contract and that is why the Ministry is taking over the program and is working with the USPC. We are hoping that by Thursday, they will be operating,” Ms Kataike said.

However, one of the officials at Face Technologies, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Daily Monitor that they are still waiting for official communication from the ministry before they resume.

When asked why they did not start work as required, Mr George Mugerwa, the chief executive officer of USPC, said he would call back. He had not called back by press time.

However, Ms Kataike said Covid-19 also frustrated USPC from starting to operate.

“Right now, Covid-19 has affected so many things. They were also expecting certain materials and equipment to start operating but they couldn’t get them on time,” she said.

It is still unclear why the government refused to grant a five-year management transition contract before the ministry takes over as Parliament had agreed last year.

The ministry signed a contract with Face Technologies in 2003 for purposes of designing, printing, and supplying computerised driving permits under the self-financing, build, operate and transfer basis.

Mr Hamson Obua, the Ajuri County MP who tabled the motion, explained that the transition period will help the government to recruit and train Ugandans to manage the facility that is currently housed in Kyambogo in Kampala.

Mr Obua also said the company had made tremendous achievements such as the collection of non-tax revenue for the government.

