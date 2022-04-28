By Ritah Kemigisa

The 2021 Press Freedom Index Report has further exposed the worsening state of media freedom in Uganda.

The report released by the Human Rights Network for Journalists has highlighted the challenges the media faced during the two years of lockdown, the January polls that were marred by brutal attacks on journalists who covered opposition presidential candidates including NUPs Robert Kyagulanyi, the closure of some media houses, as well as blocking of the internet and access to social media sites.

Releasing the report in Kampala this morning, the Network’s Executive Director Robert Ssempala revealed that more 130 cases of human rights abuse and violations against journalists were recorded in 2021.

He said 82 of these were cases of assault carried out by Police, UPDF coming second in violating the rights of journalists with 25 violations out of the total cases.

Ssempala also reveals that over 700 cases of abuse have been recorded in last 5 years which mirrors a worrying state of media in the country.