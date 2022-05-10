By Catherine Ageno

A new report from The Donkey Sanctuary has uncovered for the first time the vast online illegal trading network sending millions of donkeys to their deaths.

The Donkey Sanctuary’s report cites the findings of a research paper by an interdisciplinary team from Oxford University’s Saïd Business School and Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU).

It further shows that every year, 4.8 million donkeys suffer inhumane treatment and slaughter to meet demand from the traditional Chinese remedy industry, devastating the communities that rely on them.

The Donkey Sanctuary is thus calling for an urgent global response from online trading platforms to ‘Stop the Slaughter. End the Donkey Skin Trade’

These findings form part of The Global Trade in Donkey Skins: A Ticking Time Bomb report from The Donkey Sanctuary, which has uncovered how organised crime is facilitating the trafficking of donkey skins to satisfy demand for ejiao, a traditional Chinese remedy.