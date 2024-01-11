The government has in the latest findings established that five top public universities were found to be running a total of 222 courses that were not accredited by the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE), out of the reviewed 692, KFM has learnt.

The development could hinder affected students from securing jobs and or further studies using such qualifications.

The findings are contained in the 2022/23 Auditor General’s Report unveiled at Parliament on Tuesday.

“Analysis of programmes from five universities revealed that out of the 692 programmes, only 332 (47 percent) were accredited, 138 (20 percent) had been sent to NCHE for accreditation while 222 (33 percent) were not accredited,” reads the report in part.

For instance, out of the 347 programmes reviewed at the Makerere University, only 149 had been accredited, 120 were not accredited while only 78 were under NCHE.

Get more details in today’s copy of the Daily Monitor. Read here