The South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association (SACETA) and Africa Oil & Power (AOP) have entered a new partnership that introduces Chinese technology, finance to a range of African projects, and builds critical new commercial links within the private and public sectors.

AOP Acting CEO James Chester says the partnership agreement, signed today, sees Africa’s leading energy event organizer join hands with China’s top trade and investment association in South Africa.

Economic activity is rebounding in China, and as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now reaching out to African and global partners to assist in their fight against the virus.

With oil, gas and power being central to China’s One Belt One Road initiative and African countries embracing Chinese investment, AOP’s events will be an important meeting place and venue for strategic discussion on the future of Africa-China energy relations.