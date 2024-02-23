The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi officially welcomed his shadow cabinet team, with whom he will collaborate for the next two and a half years. This follows recent changes in the opposition leadership in Parliament by the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division MP and former Leader of the Opposition, was replaced by Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi.

On Friday, Ssenyonyi led his shadow cabinet in a swearing-in ceremony at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Some of the new opposition leaders in Parliament include Joseph Sewungu (Kalungu West MP) shadow minister for education, Betty Ethel Naluyiga (Wakiso District Woman MP), the shadow minister for local government, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality MP), shadow Minister for finance planning and economic development, and Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality MP), shadow minister for presidency and security, among others.

Ssenyonyi is expected to announce the opposition’s key areas of focus during his two-and-a-half years of leadership.