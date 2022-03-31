The newly-elected Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has declined to occupy the office premises of her predecessor Jacob Oulanyah.
Oulanyah, 56, died at the University of Washington Medical Centre in the United States just nine months into the job.
Ms Among, the former deputy Speaker, was last Friday elected and sworn-in as Speaker, while Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the former Government Chief Whip, was chosen to succeed her.
