The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has sworn in five additional state attorneys to fill positions that became vacant during a recent large-scale recruitment drive. This is after five previously recruited attorneys failed to report to their assigned duty stations after deployment.

The new state attorneys took their oaths before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, and members of the ODPP’s senior management team.

Justice Abodo urged the new recruits to be passionate and committed to their prosecutorial duties, emphasizing the importance of serving with integrity.

The newly sworn-in state attorneys are: Faith Sarah – deployed to the Office of Resident State Attorney (RSA) in Mbale, Kirya Gonzaga Patricia deployed to the Office of RSA in Nakaseke, Mbatabye Asia deployed to the Office of RSA in Katakwi, Tumwine Willis deployed to the Office of RSA in Kaberamaido, and Busingye Ronald deployed to the Office of RSA in Makindye.