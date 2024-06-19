A new study has linked air pollution to the deaths of more 7,200 people in Kampala over the last 4 years.

The study conducted by the Makerere University School of Public Health indicates that the rapid urban growth, burning of biomass and solid waste, unpaved sections of the road network, and rising numbers of vehicles, some with highly polluting engines, contribute to the poor air quality in the city.

This study is the first to estimate deaths in Kampala caused by air pollution, using the World Health Organisation guidelines as a benchmark.

The findings also show that air pollution levels in Kampala are above the safe limit, likely leading to significant health issues and early deaths.

The report also highlighted the urgent need for air quality improvement measures in the city, through more monitoring.