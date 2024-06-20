By Winfred Watenya

As Uganda joins in commemoration of the World Refugee today, a new survey has revealed enduring public support for refugees, alongside stark variations in attitudes.

The 52-country survey report from Ipsos and UNHCR, released as part of

UNHCR’s “Hope Away from Home campaign”, aims to shed light on issues related to refugees and contribute to a better global understanding of public attitudes towards refugees.

The survey takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented levels of forced displacement, with more than 120 million people forcibly displaced globally, by May 2024, as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, or events seriously disturbing public order.

One of the key findings is that global support for offering refuge to people seeking safety from war or persecution remains high.

Almost three in four people (73% Global country average) express support for offering refuge to those fleeing war or persecution. Support is highest in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with 93% in Kenya and 92% in Uganda.

According to data from the Office of the Prime Minister, Uganda is home to nearly 1.7 million refugees and asylum-seekers, most of them from South Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The World Refugee Day is being marked under the theme; “Hope Away from Home: A World Where Refugees Are Always Included.