By Juliet Nalwooga

A team of researchers from the University of Notre Dame, Luigi Giussani Institute of Higher Education, and Save The Children International-Uganda have called for the betterment of the social environment within which teachers work if they are to be effective on duty.

The group that conducted a 2-year study in December 2019 to measure the level of teacher well-being in Uganda dubbed “BE WELL, TEACH WELL” have also called for the inclusion of teachers in policy-making processes.

This comes as art teachers across the country are on a sit-down strike over the enhancement of their salaries amid threats from the government to terminate their services.

Presenting the report’s findings in Kampala, Lawrence Tiyoy the Save The Children- Uganda office Director Programmes said that legislators should incorporate teachers’ perspectives into policies that directly affect them.

The study involved 148 primary school teachers from four sub-regions across the country and the research team involved scholars from Washington DC, New York in the US, and Kampala.