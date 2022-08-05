A new technology has been introduced to track boda bodas in a bid to end boda boda theft cases and reduce urban crime.

Boda boda riders have been asked to embrace the new technology to stop crimes in the city.

Team Chairman Micheal Nuwagira told 2000 Boda Boda NETWORK FOR Development that new technology will be developed to end boda boda thefts.

He said this during the opening of boda boda network today in Bukesa Nankulabye.

‘We are finding better technology to help on stopping Boda Boda Thefts Reported daily,” he said.

In the recent past, there have been several disturbing incidents of violent crime committed by gangs riding on motorcycles.

When Uganda went into a pandemic-enforced lockdown in March 2020, urban crime increased as several youth were left idle.

This led to the issuance of guidelines by the ministry of works and transport to the industry players aimed at cleaning the sector, among these included fresh registration of boda riders and plans to have them retrained.

During the presidential address, President Museveni revealed that electric motorcycles are being produced in Uganda by the International University of East Africa.