By Mike Sebalu

The newly elected president of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), Dr. Edith Nakku has vowed to fight hard and restore the integrity of the doctors’ profession.

This comes after her boss, Dr. Samuel Oledo with whom she used to serve as vice president was on Sunday impeached during an extraordinary general meeting.

Dr. Oledo was impeached for among others, abuse of office after he publicly made political statements during a youth symposium early this month.

Speaking to KFM shortly after being appointed as the president of the doctors’ association, Dr. Nakku noted that much as she takes over at such a challenging time, she is optimistic that she will be able to unite the doctors once again.

Edith Nakku-Joloba (MB,Ch.B, Ph.D) is clinical-epidemiologist and teaches at Makerere University College of Health Sciences, in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health.