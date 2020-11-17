The foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa has today received copies of credentials from the ambassador-designate of the United States Natalie Brown at the ministry offices in Kampala.

While presenting her copies of credentials, Natalie emphasized the importance of enduring U.S. partnership with the Ugandan people to build a healthy, vibrant, prosperous, and secure society.

Natalie and minister Kutesa also discussed the conditions needed to encourage greater US investment, elections in both countries, and the importance of achieving a solution to the conflict unfolding in Ethiopia.

Natalie who was picked last November, to replace Ambassador Deborah Malac at the US Mission in Kampala arrived in the country a few weeks ago.

Natalie has served in various countries like Eritrea Italy, Tunisia among others.