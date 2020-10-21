By Risdel Kasasira

The incoming United States ambassador to Uganda Ms Natalie Brown has been sworn in and will soon arrive in Kampala to assume her office.

Ms Brown has tweeted thanking the police in Omaha, US for facilitating her swearing in ceremony.

“So deeply appreciative of police Federal Credit Union of Omaha for hosting and facilitating my swearing-in as the next United States Ambassador to Uganda”, Ms Brown tweeted.

The United States provides significant development and security assistance to Uganda worth more than $970m (about Shs3.3trillion) annually.

She takes over her job as both Uganda and US prepare for elections.

Ms Brown replaces Ms Deborah Malac who served in Uganda for four years.

Ms Brown was nominated ambassador in 2019 and was confirmed in August this year. Before her posting to Uganda, she worked as chief of mission of the US Embassy in Asamara, Eritrea, since 2016.

According to her profile, posted on the US Department of State website, she previously served as deputy permanent representative and deputy chief of mission of the US Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome, Italy from 2013 to 2016, among other responsibilities.