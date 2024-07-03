By Winfred Watenya

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday released the first-ever guidelines for those seeking to quit tobacco use, recommending a range of initiatives, treatments and digital interventions.

These recommendations are expected to benefit over 750 million adults who want to quit all forms of tobacco including cigarettes, water pipes, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco and heated tobacco products.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General says these guidelines mark a crucial milestone in the global battle against these dangerous products.

While 750 million tobacco users – 60 per cent of the world’s 1.25 billion tobacco users – want to quit smoking, a vast majority lack access to services to help them do so due to resource limitations and other health system challenges.