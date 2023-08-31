Eleven 11 newly appointed acting High Court judges have been deployed in a move that will see three new High Court circuits operationalized.

In his deployment circular dated August 30, 2023, Principal Judge Dr.Flavian Zeija notes that the new High Court circuits to be operationalized include Bushenyi which is being carved out of Mbarara, Kiboga curved out of Mubende, and Kitgum High Court which has been curved out of Gulu High Court circuit.

The deployments have seen Lady Justice Flavia Nabakooza taken to the Land Division while the outgoing Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Justice Jamson Karemani deployed to Kiboga as the first Judge of the circuit.

According to the press release, the new courts being operationalized are part of the Chief Justice’s transformational agenda to improve access to justice by the people of Uganda.

The deployments have also seen circuits with a heavy workload such as Fort Portal, Mbale, and Mukono getting an additional judge.

In the same vein, Land Division got two additional Judges while the Commercial, Criminal, and Family Divisions have each got one additional Judge.