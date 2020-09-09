The newly appointed registrars have been deployed by Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu in different stations.

The five Registrars: Harriet Ssali, Godfrey Opifeni, Amos Kwizera, Samuel Emokor

and Susan Kanyange were on August 14th appointed by President Yoweri

Museveni on promotion from the rank of deputy registrar.

The Chief Registrar has now deployed them with immediate effect to the

Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court Kampala, Registry of Planning and

the High Court Commercial Division, respectively.

The formerly acting chief registrar Tom Chemutai has been also deployed to the Judicial Training Institute at Nakawa in Kampala.

According to the press release issued this afternoon by Judiciary’s commission office, other changes that will affect including six deputy registrars, three assistant registrars, and six chief magistrates, will be effective next week on September 14th 2020.

The changes have been made in the interest of improving service delivery in

the courts.