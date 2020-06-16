The newly appointed executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka, has urged Ugandans to preserve the environment in order to minimize the negative effects of climate change.

She made the remarks while receiving food aid to be distributed to city dwellers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown donated by environmental activists under Heal the Planet Global organization.

Kisaka said it’s everyone’s responsibility to preserve and protect the environment from degradation and minimize the effects of climate change like global warming, drought among others.

Meanwhile, Kisaka revealed that she is ready to take up the new office and work with commitment once vetted successfully.