The Opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), has cautioned government about the newly created State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit, which comes at a time it has just embarked on the journey of rationalization.

Establishment of the Unit meant to address revenue collection leakages, follows the recent creation of others with similar mandates including the State House Anti -Corruption Unit, State House Investors Protection Unit.

Addressing the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the spokesperson of UPC Sharon Oyat, questioned the relevance of such units yet there are already government bodies mandated with fighting graft such as Inspectorate of Government.

She also cited the Anti-corruption Court whose cardinal role is to take drastic action against the corrupt.

Oyat warns that this duplication of duties could lead to collision and misinterpretation of roles, thus rendering efforts of rationalization of government agencies futile while increasing the burden of costs on already constrained tax payers.