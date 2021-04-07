By Damali Mukhaye

All the newly elected NRM Members of Parliament will today take their covid-19 tests ahead of the party’s retreat that kicks off tomorrow at the National Leadership Institute Kyamkwanzi.

According to the Director Communications at the NRM Secretariat, Emmanuel Dombo, only the MPs-elect who will test negative will be allowed to go to Kayankwanzi tomorrow (Thursday).

Dombo says the first week will be used to take the new MPs through the Cadre Development Course that will involve physical training in the mornings, ideological training in the afternoons and panel discussions and training about development of the NRM party.

He says the MPs shall again be subjected to another covid-19 test on April 13 with results expected to be out on 14 before president Museveni, who is also the party national chairman officially reopens the retreat on April 15th.

He says that the retreat will end on 29th ahead of the MPs’ swearing in.