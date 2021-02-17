By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kanungu is investigating circumstances under which a newly recruited Special Police Constable committed suicide after he allegedly set himself ablaze.

The deceased, Lovis Abeireho also a resident from Nyakatare cell western ward division in Kanungu reportedly had a brawl with his wife who threw him out of her house. Today, he poured petrol and set himself ablaze.

Efforts by locals to save his life were futile as he died shortly on the way to Mbarara hospital where he was referred to from Katate health center IV.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says an ambulance has transported his remains to Kyegegwa where a postmortem will be conducted.