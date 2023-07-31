By Mike Sebalu

News editors under their umbrella body, the Uganda Editors’ Guild have joined other media stakeholders to temporarily suspend the ban earlier imposed on coverage of government activities.

According to a press release issued by the guild’s secretary Sylvia Nankya, the suspension is in light of the invitation extended to the media industry players by State House and the Office of the Prime Minister to discuss the problematic directive to ring-fence government advertising for its own media outlets.

Nankya says the Guild welcomes the invitation as a first step toward finding a more feasible solution to the problem and is ready to take part in the discussions during the meeting slated for August 10.

“The Guild welcomes the invitation to find a more feasible solution to the problem and has accepted the invitation to attend these discussions. As a mark of commitment to press freedom and reconciliation, the Guild, therefore, announces the temporary lifting of the boycott on government press briefings and coverage with immediate effect,” the press release reads in part.

Other media advocates that have temporarily suspended the boycott include the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA).

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has since directed parliament’s ICT committee to consider the matter ahead of the planned meeting with the president.