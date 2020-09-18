The Non-Government Organisation Bureau has revoked the licence for the Brian White Foundation.

This has been announced by the Senior Communications Officer, NGO Bureau Patrick Onen while addressing Journalists in Kampala.

Onen noted that the Brian White Foundation that was registered on 22nd January 2019 with Brian Kirumira as its founder, was found upon investigation with no office, and had never been registered as an accountable entity with financial intelligence authority, in regard with the anti-money laundering act 2013.

He says they have as such established that the foundation has been a sham and a one man show with hidden motives.

The NGO Bureau has as such revoked its permit of operation and cancelled its certificate of registration.

The NGO Bureau gave the foundation a 30 day ultimatum starting 22nd July to show evidence why the permit shouldn’t be revoked.