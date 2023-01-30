By Mike Sebalu

A local rehabilitation and skills development organisation, Brass for Africa has threatened legal action against publications accusing the group of promoting sexual immorality in the country.

Brass Africa operates in Bidi Bidi Refugee camp in the West Nile region areas where it teaches brass music to children.

Recently, malicious information was shared on social media platforms indicating that the organization which has operations in two other African countries had received millions of dollars and is using it to promote sexual immorality in its areas of operation which authorities say is aimed at tarnishing its transformative work.

The organization’s chief operating officer who also serves as the Uganda Country Director, Andrew Agassi says the publications are malicious and aimed at tarnishing the transformative work they do that is open to government and public scrutiny.

Dr. Daniel Walyemera of Walyemera and Co Advocates on behalf of the NGO addressed the media in Kampala.

“We have been made aware of a malicious and ill-intentioned message circulating on the WhatsApp platform. The intention of this message is the defamation of our good name and standing and to cause distress to our partners, beneficiaries, and the public. We call on the authorities to expedite their investigations and produce those responsible in a court of law to answer for their actions,” Walyemera said.