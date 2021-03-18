By Ritah Kemigisa

Ngora County MP David Abala has dragged the Electoral Commission to Court for gazetting NRM’s Juliet Achayo as the newly elected Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Abala was initially declared the winner of the parliamentary seat after garnering 8,317 votes against Achayo’s 7,828.

But Achayo contested the results and ran to court for a vote recount whose application was also dismissed by Soroti Chief Magistrate, Monica Amono on grounds of insufficient evidence.

Achayo however argued that Abala was declared the winner on the basis of results from only 54 out of 65 polling stations.

Later she was announced the winner of the poll and even gazetted by the Electoral Commission last month.

Now Abala has run to court seeking justice, arguing that he won the election.