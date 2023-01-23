Leaders of Non-Government Organisations under the NGO Forum have asked the Uganda Retirements Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA) to intervene and ensure the savers’ interest at National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is protected.

The development comes as speaker of parliament, Anita Among is set to name a five-member select committee to further probe the operation and leadership status of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) following claims making rounds on social media that the entity could be compromised by self-seeking individuals.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Kababagala, the chairperson of the NGO forum, Magret Sekagya expressed concern that most savers are worried that their money might not be safe.

The acting Managing Director of NSSF, Patrick Ayota along with gender minister, Betty Amongi have since reiterated that NSSF savings and investments are safe.