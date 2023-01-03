A number of Non- government Organisations (NGOs) are turning to domestic philanthropy offers for a lifeline in the New Year after the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) closed shop in December 2022.

The last phase of the DGF ran from January 2018 to December 2022 and president Museveni had suspended the facility in February 2021 accusing it of operating a multi-billion donor fund without government representation in its decision-making structures.

Speaking to KFM, Moses Isooba, the Executive director of the NGO forum said many of their members are now surviving on meagre handouts from domestic philanthropists.

He adds that this limited funding gives a grim outlook for the year 2023 in terms of the provision of humanitarian services to the most vulnerable.

DGF funded activities of more than 80 state and non-state implementing partners.