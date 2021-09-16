Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago have dismissed Nicki Minaj’s claims on the effects of COVID-19.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh revealed that health officials take all claims on the vaccine seriously.

“As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad… and none that we know of anywhere in the world,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

However, Nicki Minaj says the cousin won’t the vaccine because his friend got it and became impotent.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she tweeted.

Many people have fired back at Nicki Minaj for spreading information that prevents people from getting vaccinated while others argue that the side effects Nicki described could be those on a sexually transmitted disease.