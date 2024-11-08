By Reuters

Nigeria’s human rights commission will on Friday deliver its findings from an investigation into Reuters reports, which found the military ran a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme and massacred children in its fight against Islamist insurgents in the northeast.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is appointed by the government, established a special panel in February 2023 to investigate the findings published by Reuters and conducted hearings in the capital Abuja and northeastern Borno state.

The Nigerian military denied the findings in the news agency’s reports.

The NHRC on Thursday sent invitations to the media saying the panel was ready to present its findings and recommendations to the public in Abuja.

In advance of the Friday session, Reuters was unable to independently establish what the report will conclude.

Obinna Jude Nwakonye, NHRC head of corporate affairs who signed the invitations, did not immediately respond to calls for further comment about the commission’s findings.

In the past, some rights activists have accused the NHRC of failing to hold the government to account, citing the agency’s inability to secure prosecution of senior Nigerian officials accused of rights abuses – a lack of accountability underscored in United Nations, opens new tab and U.S. State, opens new tab Department reports.

However, the commission also has previously presented hard hitting reports against the government.

In October 2020, thousands of protesters successfully demanded the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit, members of which the NHRC found had extorted, tortured and killed civilians. That same month, the army and police opened fire on protesters in Lagos, killing at least 11 people, according to a state judicial panel that the NHRC helped set up.

The government rejected the panel’s report, citing errors and insufficient evidence.

Reuters reported in December 2022, based on dozens of witness accounts and documentation, that the military abortion programme involved terminating at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls, many of whom had been kidnapped and raped by Islamist militants.

In another Reuters report, more than 40 soldiers and civilians told the news agency they witnessed the Nigerian military kill children or saw children’s corpses after a military operation.

Two decades ago, an Islamist fundamentalist movement, Boko Haram, was born in Nigeria’s northeast.

In 2009, the killing of its founder, Mohammed Yusuf, by Nigerian police spurred its transformation into an armed insurgency that the Nigerian military has been fighting.

Boko Haram gained global notoriety in 2014 for the abduction of 276 secondary school girls in the town of Chibok, a raid that prompted the #BringBackOurGirls campaign. Some of the girls have never been returned.

Although weakened by the military and internal divisions that splintered the group in 2016, Boko Haram remains a threat as it launches deadly attacks against civilians and government targets.

Tens of thousands of women and children have been sucked into the conflict, with some recruited into the insurgency’s ranks and others forced to become fighters and suicide bombers, according to human rights groups and academics.