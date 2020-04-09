Nigerian national has been charged and remanded to Kitalya prison over fraud related offenses and illegal stay in Uganda.

Samuel Ozoma, aged 41, has appeared before Makindye court chief magistrate Prosy Katushabe who remanded him after he denied the allegations.

Prosecution states that, the accused between 10th March and April 2020 at Life care clinic Boston village Makindye obtained over Shs3 million from one John Muhindo by falsely pretending that he was to supply him with medical drugs.

Presection adds that during the same period, Ozoma was staying in Uganda illegally.

He is to return to court on April 21st for mention of the case.