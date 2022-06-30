By Ruth Anderah

Nine people have been charged and sent on remand at Luzira government prison for being a common nuisance.

The nine led by Bwambale Godfrey appeared before Buganda road court grade one magistrate Siena Owomugisha and denied the offense.

All the accused persons were arrested on June 23rd, from different places around Kampala Central division.

The prosecution says all accused people on June 23rd, while at Katonga, Nakasero market, and Top pub in Kampala central division, obstructed and inconvenienced the public in the exercising of their common rights of gambling and snatching mobile phones and other people’s properties.

They are to return to Court on July 12th, 2022 for mention of the case.