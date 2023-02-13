The police have arrested 9 out of the 12 suspects who are allegedly behind the theft of USD 1.8 million from the Nile Energy Company Limited bank account.

The case allegedly involves some bankers from Stanbic bank branches at Garden City and Freedom City.

Addressing journalists at the police head offices in Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the suspects also opened up 3 other accounts where they illegally made deposits.

“The suspects in conspiracy with selected Stanbic Bank staff both at Garden City and Freedom City branches compromised the account of Nile Energy and effected transactions in Inter Account Transfers (IAT) and made with draws using 3 accounts that included; Account Number 9030012835107 in the names of Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza; Account Number 9030021572615 in the names of Petrom Limited and Account Number 9030018628871 in the names of Femane Investments Co. Ltd,” Enanga’s statement reads in part.

Police have now urged bankers and customers to strengthen measures to protect customer deposits in the face of increasing cybercrimes.