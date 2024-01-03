By Winnie Watenya

At least 9 people have died following an early morning road crash that occurred at Bukyantete along the Jinja-Kampala highway, in Buikwe District.

Sezibwa region police spokesperson Ms Hellen Butoto says the crash involved a Mitsubishi Fuso truck, registration number UBN 533 T whose driver lost control and it overturned, killing 9 of its occupants.

Butoto says so far only two of the deceased have been identified as Aaron Apeyul and another only as Mutebi.

Meanwhile the injured, she says have been admitted to Kawolo hospital for treatment.

“The angle bars and tarpaulin that were covering the vehicle fell on the passengers and they suffocated. Nine bodies have been retrieved from the scene and taken to Kawolo hospital for postmortem,” Ms Butoto said.

More updates to follow…