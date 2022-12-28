Nine people were on Wednesday, December 28 confirmed dead following a nasty road crash along the Masaka-Mbarara highway. According to authorities, the accident, which left 12 other injured happened at around 7:30 pm.

Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson says the accident happened at Kaganda towards Kyojja swamp in Kinoni Lwengo district along Masaka-Mbarara highway.

It is alleged that a vehicle registration number RAF 168S/RL 1426 (Mercedes Benz Actros trailer) from Masaka heading to Mbarara side had a tyre burst, the driver lost control, crossed over to the lane of oncoming vehicles, and rammed into vehicle registration number UBJ 084N Toyota Hiace and UAP 126A Mark II Grand, from the opposite direction travelling to Masaka, killing nine people on spot.

The twelve injured victims have been rushed to Masaka referral hospital for first aid treatment with one in critical condition.

Nampiima added that the Fire and Rescue Services personnel at the scene were still removing yet to be identified lifeless bodies (by press time) stuck in the wreckage.