

By Shamim Nateebwa

Nine new covid-19 cases have been confirmed from the 1,958 samples tested yesterday, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 902.

According to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, 2 of the confirmed cases are truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba, while 7 are contacts and alerts, 2 of whom are from Amuru and 5 from Tororo district.

To date Uganda has registered a total of 847 covid-19 recoveries with no related death.

Twenty seven foreign truck who tested positive for COVID-19 were not allowed into the country.