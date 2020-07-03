

By Shamim Nateebwa

Nine new covid-19 cases have been confirmed from the 3,349 samples tested yesterday, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 911.

According to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, 4 of the confirmed cases are truck drivers, three are contacts and alerts, two from Amuru and 1 from Kyotera district.

Two are Asians resident in Uganda who returned on July 1st from Mumbai, India and were under quarantine at the time of the test.

To date Uganda has registered a total of 849 covid-19 recoveries both Ugandans and non-Ugandans with no related death.

There are 197 active cases am admission, 172 are Ugandans, 6 refugees and 19 foreigners.

Eleven foreign truck drivers, 10 Kenyans and 1 Tanzanian who tested positive for covid19 at the border points of entry they were returned to their respective countries.