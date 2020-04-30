Police have arrested nine people after yesterday’s intelligence-led operation in Bulamu village, Kasaganti Town Council where a suspected robber, Jamil Muwonge was shot dead.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the nine suspected criminals are currently detained at Kasangati police station pending court trial.

These include Brian Bisaso aka Obisa, Andrew Kabagambe aka Alali, Jackson Muyomba, John Bosco Kakooza , Fred Yiga, Isihaga Bikoona aka Kali Smart, Samuel Kibalama aka Palaso (not the musician), Ronald Ssendega aka Mark-Do and another commonly known as Ali South.

Onyango says they are being charged with aggravated robbery following rounds of robberies that had taken place in the area.

Residents who claim they fell victim to the robberies include Jamir Kusiima from Seeta Zone, and Hajji Jafari , from Namavundu Zone, Bulamu Parish, Kasangati Town Council among others.

Police says after investigations, robbers were identified as members of a B13 criminal gang under the command of a one Brian Bisaso based in Bulamu, Namavundu Kayebe and Kyankima villages all in Kasaganti Town Council.

According to police, the hunt is on for all the remaining criminals from the gang.