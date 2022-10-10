Nine University students who were arrested for allegedly carrying out a non-planned demonstration in support of a resolution by the European Union to delay the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) have been released on bail.

The nine students who face charges of being a common nuisance have appeared before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Fedelis Otwoa who released them on a cash bail of Shs100,000 each and their sureties ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs5m each.

They have been ordered to return to court on October 25, 2022, for mention of their case.

The group was arrested on October 4, 2022, at Kingdom Kampala building as they attempted to march to European Union offices located at Crested Towers in Kampala to deliver their petition.

Recently the European Union came up with a resolution advising Uganda to delay the oil pipeline until the country addresses human rights abuses mainly surrounding the acquisition of land in the affected areas.

It is alleged that the students blocked major pathways in the exercise of their rights thereby inconveniencing members of the public.