By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Identification Registration Authority has cautioned members of the public against masqueraders posing as its staff and duping unsuspecting individuals.

This comes as Uganda joins countries around the Continent to celebrate the African Civil registration and vital statistics day held every 10th August aimed at increasing public awareness on the importance of the timely registration of vital events particularly births and deaths.

The Authority’s executive director, Rosemary Kisembo says they do not have any agents outside the local government system, further maintaining that notification and registration of births is free of charge.

Meanwhile, she, however, cited lack of identification by parents and cultural factors undermining the process of registering newborn babies in the country.