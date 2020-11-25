By Juliet Nalwooga

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has embarked on a nationwide exercise to issue National IDs to persons whose cards are ready but have not been picked.

The National ID card issuance will be conducted at sub-county level in all districts in the country until December 7, 2020.

According to the authority spokesperson, details on venues for the issuance exercise shall be defined by the respective NIRA district teams working in collaboration with the district leadership.

He adds that children who registered under the Registration of Learners’ programme and had made 16 years at the time, shall be issued with their national IDs during this exercise.