The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) is planning to employ over 11,000 temporary staff to carry out the country-wide national identity card renewal exercise which is set to start in June this year.

The revelation has been made by the manager registration at NIRA, Edwin Tukamuhebwa while speaking to the parliamentary journalists during the breakfast meeting on social protection organised by the parliamentary forum on social protection.

Tukamuhebwa noted that the 8-month renewal exercise will be conducted on the parish and village level basis as it was during last time and that it will be free.

He says during the renewal exercise, NIRA will capture both people’s fingerprints and iris because it is difficult to capture most of the elderly people and casual laborers.