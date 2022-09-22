The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has revealed plans to establish birth registration points at every health facility or community centres to prevent cases of age manipulation.

The authority’s executive director, Rosemary Kisembo made the revelation while appearing before parliament’s committee on foreign affairs.

She told MPs that it is very hard to tell someone’s age just by looking at them unless the country comes up with scientific ways of checking the same.

Kisembo says with the help of development partners, NIRA plans to establish birth registration points as close to the occurrence of the birth as possible so that every newborn is registered and issued with a National Identification Number (NIN) at least within the first year of birth.